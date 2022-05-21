PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,201,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,431,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,676. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.71 and a 200-day moving average of $409.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

