PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.