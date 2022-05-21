PFS Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,439. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.