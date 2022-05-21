PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,265,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,269,000 after purchasing an additional 366,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,233,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.49. 1,623,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,489. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.04. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.