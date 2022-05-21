PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 3,329 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.04 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

