PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,790 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 251,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,944. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

