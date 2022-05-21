PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

NYSE HUBS traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.54. The stock had a trading volume of 786,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,366. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -243.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

