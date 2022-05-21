PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Linde by 20.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,020,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.18. 2,369,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,017. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average of $317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

