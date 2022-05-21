PFS Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,380 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. 4,471,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,547. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

