PFS Investments Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

Adobe stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.09. 3,430,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.