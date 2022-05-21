PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard Sells 17,872 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,601 shares in the company, valued at C$936,894.18.

TSE:PHX opened at C$5.97 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$301.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.53.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

