Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PDM opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,409,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.