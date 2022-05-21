Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $5,839,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Merger by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000.

Pioneer Merger stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. 6,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

