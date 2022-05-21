Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

PXD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.