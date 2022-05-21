Piper Sandler Cuts Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $159.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

AZPN stock opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $194.91.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

