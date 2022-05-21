Piper Sandler Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $89.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.