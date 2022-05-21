Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $11,967.14 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $11,967.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.95 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

