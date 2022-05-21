PlayDapp (PLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.03 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $207.84 million and $76.03 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.02 or 1.00043340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars.

