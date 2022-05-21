PlotX Price Reaches $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $128,810.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

