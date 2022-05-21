Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of Plug Power worth $68,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,142,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

