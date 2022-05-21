Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 273,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $2,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

