Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 273,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.37.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.