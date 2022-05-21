PolkaWar (PWAR) Tops One Day Volume of $186,771.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $764,524.22 and approximately $186,771.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.61 or 0.12414538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 327.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00503268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,730.95 or 1.86071364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008799 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.