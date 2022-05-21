Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

POOL stock traded up $12.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.58. The stock had a trading volume of 826,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

