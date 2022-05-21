Poolz Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279,366.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $6.38 million and $279,366.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.81 or 0.08339114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001787 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 201.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00508166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,611.46 or 1.82865651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

