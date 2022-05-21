PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.