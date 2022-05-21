PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.70.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.