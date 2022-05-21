Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells $18,915.84 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $18,915.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.05.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.
About Precigen (Get Rating)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
