Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells $18,915.84 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $18,915.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Precigen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Precigen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Precigen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

