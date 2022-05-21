Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. Purchases 200,000 Shares

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POAI stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.