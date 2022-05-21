Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. Purchases 200,000 Shares

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
POAI stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.