Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 68,390 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.77% of Splunk worth $875,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. 1,784,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

