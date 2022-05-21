Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.11 Billion Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,375,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968,295 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.84% of United Airlines worth $1,110,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 12,924,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,277,312. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.