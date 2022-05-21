Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.33 Billion Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.73% of Intuit worth $1,328,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after buying an additional 386,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.78. 1,921,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

