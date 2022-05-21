Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.50 Billion Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,485,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.41% of Bank of America worth $1,500,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 631,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,185,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 1,405,244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 62,379,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

