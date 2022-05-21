Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 501,510 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,757,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501,510 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 2.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Biogen worth $3,780,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. 972,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,549. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

