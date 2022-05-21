Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 684,220 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,587,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,220 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Mattel worth $982,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 5,351,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,107. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

