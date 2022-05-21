Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,697,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.21% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,384,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

WFC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.67. 35,410,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,612,690. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.