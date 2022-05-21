PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,048.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded down 79.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $148,632.39 and $4,048.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 79.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,152.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.23 or 0.07646671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00508774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,912.47 or 1.77670680 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008905 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

