ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.92) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.90 ($10.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.10 and a 200-day moving average of €12.81. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.30 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($19.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

