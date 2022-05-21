Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Lowered to €69.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.40 ($76.46) to €69.40 ($72.29) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prosus from €97.00 ($101.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Investec lowered Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

