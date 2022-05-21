Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $70,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $791,087 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

