Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 10,723 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

