Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 35,257 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,181,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,286,000 after purchasing an additional 311,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

