Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE HE opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

