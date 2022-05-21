Prudential PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

