Prudential PLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.