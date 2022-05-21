Prudential PLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.