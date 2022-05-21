Prudential PLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE SO opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

