Prudential PLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $66.54 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.