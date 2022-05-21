Prudential PLC Sells 70,745 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,745 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.