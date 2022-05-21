Prudential PLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of AR opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

