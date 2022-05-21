Prudential PLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.15 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.81.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

