Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,401 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.73 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.83.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

